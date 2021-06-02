 

Former Guy Shuts Down Horrible Blog Because Nobody Was Visiting and Everybody Was Mocking Him

And now, some great news to start your news day: Donald Trump permanently shuts down blog month after launching.

Trump rolled out the blog last month after being absent from social media since January, but his effort to regain some of the attention he received with his headline-grabbing tweets largely failed. An adviser told The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey that the former president wanted to open a new “platform” and didn’t like that this platform was being mocked and had so few readers.

I admit I never visited Trump’s blog, but I saw excerpts posted on Twitter and it was truly awful. The same old garbage he used to tweet, except he had no character limits and could create giant walls of unreadable narcissistic gibberish with no paragraph breaks.

It was really bad, but now it’s gone. Like his presidency, but quicker.

