New Live Jam From the Ever-Amazing Julian Lage: “Saint Rose”
Artist: Julian Lage
Song: Saint Rose
Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass
Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Jib Operator: Brock Slagle
1st AC: Kip McDonald
Gaffer: Paul Williams
Best Boy: Tyler Manuel
Music video by Julian Lage performing Saint Rose. Blue Note Records; © 2021 UMG Recordings, Inc.