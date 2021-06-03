Pink Tax, Wage Gap, Gender Discrimination: Stories of Being a Woman in America During the Pandemic [VIDEO]

YouTube

The pink tax, the wage gap, and gender discrimination. Here’s a look at some of the issues facing women in America today. #DailyShow #DesiLydic #DulceSloan

00:00 - How the Pandemic Drove More Women Out of the Workforce

05:10 - Gender Discrimination in the NCAA

10:53 - Why the Wage Gap Is Very Real But Shouldn’t Be

14:15 - WAP & Women Artists Expressing Their Sexuality

16:28 - How the Pink Tax Is Ripping Off Women

21:58 - The Strong Black Woman Stereotype

25:42 - Violence Against Women & Why It’s Up to Men to Stop It