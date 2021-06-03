New Music From Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio: “The Eye”
Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio - “The Eye”
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
Becca Stevens - “I knew from the onset of this project that I wanted to incorporate Turkish & Macedonian poetry in my writing. Writing for “The Eye” started with an oud demo sent to me by Michael League. Mike’s original demo was titled “Crozish Oud” because he thought it sounded like something David Crosby would write on guitar. I listened to it on loop while searching online for “modern Macedonian poets” that I liked. I found Nikola Madžirov’s poetry and style really spoke to me. His poem ‘The Eye’ stopped me dead in my tracks. It had the right sentiment, color/mood/feeling, and length.”
Filmed, Directed & Edited by David Goddard
Makeup by David Goddard
Special thanks to Corban Harper & Cassidy Nalbone
Ara Dinkjian - Oud
Tamer Pınarbaşı - Kanun
Ismail Lumanovski - Clarinet
Becca Stevens - Charango, vocals
Michael League - Moog bass, vocals
Music by Becca Stevens & Michael League
Poem by Nikola Madžirov
Produced by Michael League
Co-produced by Becca Stevens and Nic Hard
Mixed by Nic Hard and Michael League
Recorded at Big Orange Sheep in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A., and Casa de Fidi and Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain
Mixed at Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain
Mastered by Dave McNair in North Carolina
The Eye (Lyrics)
Poem by Nikola Madzirov
Translated by Sasha Dugdale
Open one eye only (x3)
The horizon is in the closed eye
Open the seashell
No solitude will escape
The stones on the riverbed drink up time
The dead fish swim towards the sun
Open one eye only (x2)
Open the sky
With one eye only (x2)
Open one eye only
The world is a young tree on a building site
Windows are rivers of our uncertainty
In my hands I keep a home
A prayer room in a hospital garden
Open one eye only (x2)
Open the sky
With one eye only (x2)
Open the sky
With one eye
