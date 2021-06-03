New Music From Becca Stevens & the Secret Trio: “The Eye”

YouTube

Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio - “The Eye”

Becca Stevens - “I knew from the onset of this project that I wanted to incorporate Turkish & Macedonian poetry in my writing. Writing for “The Eye” started with an oud demo sent to me by Michael League. Mike’s original demo was titled “Crozish Oud” because he thought it sounded like something David Crosby would write on guitar. I listened to it on loop while searching online for “modern Macedonian poets” that I liked. I found Nikola Madžirov’s poetry and style really spoke to me. His poem ‘The Eye’ stopped me dead in my tracks. It had the right sentiment, color/mood/feeling, and length.”

Filmed, Directed & Edited by David Goddard

Makeup by David Goddard

Special thanks to Corban Harper & Cassidy Nalbone

Ara Dinkjian - Oud

Tamer Pınarbaşı - Kanun

Ismail Lumanovski - Clarinet

Becca Stevens - Charango, vocals

Michael League - Moog bass, vocals

Music by Becca Stevens & Michael League

Poem by Nikola Madžirov

Produced by Michael League

Co-produced by Becca Stevens and Nic Hard

Mixed by Nic Hard and Michael League

Recorded at Big Orange Sheep in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A., and Casa de Fidi and Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain

Mixed at Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain

Mastered by Dave McNair in North Carolina

The Eye (Lyrics)

Poem by Nikola Madzirov

Translated by Sasha Dugdale

Open one eye only (x3)

The horizon is in the closed eye

Open the seashell

No solitude will escape

The stones on the riverbed drink up time

The dead fish swim towards the sun

Open one eye only (x2)

Open the sky

With one eye only (x2)

Open one eye only

The world is a young tree on a building site

Windows are rivers of our uncertainty

In my hands I keep a home

A prayer room in a hospital garden

Open one eye only (x2)

Open the sky

With one eye only (x2)

Open the sky

With one eye

