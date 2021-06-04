UFOs Are in the News Again, but Investigator Mick West Has Been Busily Debunking Them

You probably know UFOs are all over the news again, with new videos released by (or in some cases leaked from) the US military. As a kid I was fascinated with the possibility that Earth was being visited by strange creatures from another solar system, piloting spacecraft capable of amazing feats that defied the laws of physics.

But the more I learned about the vast scale of the universe and the almost unimaginable distances between stars, and the more I read Carl Sagan and other scientists and writers who debunked the UFO theories, the more skeptical I became. And as much as I would have seriously loved for UFOs to be alien spacecraft, I eventually had to admit to myself that it was extremely unlikely.

Even apart from the problem of distance, what would all these aliens be doing on this obscure backwater planet in an insignificant arm of the Milky Way? Is Earth some kind of cosmic interchange that all the creatures of the galaxy have to pass through on the way to Zaxilon 7? Because there sure seem to be a lot of them. And are humans really that interesting to creatures that can travel between stars? If so, why don’t they just contact us openly?

Anyway, I’m still as skeptical as that disillusioned kid, so here are a couple of videos by UFO investigator/debunker Mick West, dealing with the recently released footage and showing there’s much less to them than it seems at a cursory glance, or a 10-second clip on CNN.

New reference footage from night vision monoculars (including the military standard PVS-14) demonstrates pretty conclusively that the supposed flying pyramid UFO actually looks exactly like a slightly out of focus light in the sky - quite possibly just a plane, as the ship was right under a flight path for LAX. Some of the other lights are identified as Jupiter and some stars. I don’t think that means the Navy got it terribly wrong. This was initially unidentified (with the UAP Task Force Investigates), and they maybe even thought it was a triangle for a few minutes. But it’s not. It’s just some lights in the sky. Thanks to Jesse and Stian for the footage, and Dylan_DTV for finding the astronomy match.

