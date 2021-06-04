Anthem for a Generation: The Linda Lindas, “Racist, Sexist Boy” (Live at LA Public Library)
“Racist, Sexist Boy” (Live at LA Public Library) by @The Linda Lindas
Stream & Download: thelindalindas.ffm.to
Follow on Spotify: thelindalindas.ffm.to
Written by The Linda Lindas
Produced & mixed by Carlos de la Garza
Official Site: thelindalindas.wixsite.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
YouTube: youtube.com
Epitaph Records is an artist-first indie label founded in Los Angeles by Bad Religion guitarist, Brett Gurewitz. Early releases from a variety of punk heavyweights helped launch the 90s punk explosion. Along the way, Epitaph has grown and evolved creatively while sticking to its mission of helping real artists make great recordings on their own terms.