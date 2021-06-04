John Mayer Brings the 80s Into the 20s: “Last Train Home”

YouTube

There’s a lot to listen to in this perfect little pop gem, like the 80s-style Toto-flavored synth pads, but I’m there for the sick tasty fills John Mayer inserts at exactly the right points. It may sound simple, but it ain’t.

“Last Train Home” from John Mayer’s upcoming album ‘Sob Rock’ out now: johnmayer.lnk.to

Visit sobrock.net to learn more & pre-order ‘Sob Rock’ – out July 16th – here: johnmayer.lnk.to

Listen to “Last Train Home”

Amazon Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Apple Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Deezer: johnmayer.lnk.to

iTunes: johnmayer.lnk.to

Soundcloud: johnmayer.lnk.to

Spotify: johnmayer.lnk.to

YouTube Music: johnmayer.lnk.to

Follow John Mayer:

johnmayer.com

facebook.com

@johnmayer

instagram.com

jhnmyr.tumblr.com

snapchat.com

tiktok.com

sobrock.net

Directors: Cameron Duddy & Harper Smith

Producer: Jeremy Sullivan

Prod. Co: Hound

EP’s: Missy Galanida & Isaac Rice

DP: Santiago Gonzalez

Art: Elizabet Puksto

Stylist: Nra Kudelka

Editors: Jen Kennedy / James Fage / Cameron Duddy

Color: Marshall Plante

Lyrics:

If you wanna roll me, then you gotta roll me all night long

And if you wanna use me, then you gotta use me til I’m gone

I’m not a fallen angel, I just fell behind

I’m out of luck and I’m out of time

If you don’t wanna love me, let me go

I’m runnin for the last train

I’m runnin for the last train home



If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through

And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you

No matter how you work it, things go wrong

I put my heart where it don’t belong

So if you’re comin with me let me know

Maybe you’re the last train

Maybe you’re the last train home



I’m on the last train runnin

I’m on the last train runnin

And I surrender

And I surrender

#JohnMayer #SobRock #LastTrainHome