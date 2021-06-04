 

John Mayer Brings the 80s Into the 20s: “Last Train Home”

There’s a lot to listen to in this perfect little pop gem, like the 80s-style Toto-flavored synth pads, but I’m there for the sick tasty fills John Mayer inserts at exactly the right points. It may sound simple, but it ain’t.

Directors: Cameron Duddy & Harper Smith
Producer: Jeremy Sullivan
Prod. Co: Hound
EP’s: Missy Galanida & Isaac Rice
DP: Santiago Gonzalez
Art: Elizabet Puksto
Stylist: Nra Kudelka
Editors: Jen Kennedy / James Fage / Cameron Duddy
Color: Marshall Plante

Lyrics:

If you wanna roll me, then you gotta roll me all night long
And if you wanna use me, then you gotta use me til I’m gone
I’m not a fallen angel, I just fell behind
I’m out of luck and I’m out of time
If you don’t wanna love me, let me go
I’m runnin for the last train
I’m runnin for the last train home

If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through
And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you
No matter how you work it, things go wrong
I put my heart where it don’t belong
So if you’re comin with me let me know
Maybe you’re the last train
Maybe you’re the last train home

I’m on the last train runnin
I’m on the last train runnin
And I surrender
And I surrender

