Unique and Beautiful: Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim, “Melodia”
One of the most beautiful melodies I’ve heard in quite a long time. With a truly amazing chromatic harmonica performance by Yeore Kim.
Melodia - Written and arranged by Antoine Boyer
Tangram album is out now ! ➔ abyktngrm.lnk.to
Guitar : Antoine Boyer
Harmonica : Yeore Kim
Double basse : William Brunard
Drums : Jonathan Gomis
Clarinet : Matthieu Donarier
Trombone : Jean-Louis Pommier
Trumpet : Geoffroy Tamisier
Recorded by Julien Taillefer for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”
Mixed by Julien Taillefer, Benoit Lebrun and Antoine Boyer
Executive Production : Benoit Lebrun for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”
Mastering : Benjamin Joubert
Production : Antoine Boyer and Viavox Production
Camera : André Baille Barelle
Video Editing : Antoine Boyer
Recorded in La Ferrière (Mésanger 44), France, in September 2020
Antoine plays a guitar Yohann Cholet with Savarez Strings.
A big thank you to Manon Lebrun, Sarah Brunetière, Steeve Gernez, Marc Chevalier, Jérôme Bimier, Pierre Lebrun, Romain Viallon, Sam et Laurence du studio de la Ferrière, the Viavox Production team, Raphaël Maillet, Youngtae Wi, Mire Kim, Jongman Kim, Yunhee Lee, Sébastien Boyer, Jean-Claude et Marielle Boyer, and all the contributors who supported Tangram project !
