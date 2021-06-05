They Might Be Giants: “I Broke My Own Rule”

YouTube

everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked

smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed

I broke my rule, I broke my own rule

now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

this is as bad, as bad as it gets

I lost the high ground, lost the high ground

I broke my rule, I broke my own rule

I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame

what happens when—happens when the—when the freedom—freedom you want—you want to have—to have comes at—comes at a cost—a cost you can’t—you can’t afford to pay

all is lost, all is lost, all is lost

not a shred of, not a shred of hope

I broke my rule, I broke my own rule

now I’m condemned to hell, now I’m condemned to hell

climb to the top of the statue of freedom from gravity

and you’re at liberty to

jump from the top of the absence of responsibility

and float into the emptiness

no leg on which to, on which to stand

abandoned by every, every friend

I broke my rule, I broke my own rule

I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame

I’ll lay me down—down in the dark—the dark and sad—sad empty room—room at the end—the end of the—hallway the hall—way at the end—way at the end of time

everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked

smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed

I broke my rule, I broke my own rule

now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no, now there’s

no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

Get a free instant download of I Broke My Own Rule and I Lost Thursday right now when you pre-order BOOK. Available in deluxe book+CD set, vinyl, CD and cassette (8-tracks have sold out).

This is the link to read all about it, and to pre-order now:

moremusic.at

Or stream the song on a continuous loop at your favorite streaming place

moremusic.at

Photo: Brian Karlsson