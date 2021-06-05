They Might Be Giants: “I Broke My Own Rule”
everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked
smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
this is as bad, as bad as it gets
I lost the high ground, lost the high ground
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame
what happens when—happens when the—when the freedom—freedom you want—you want to have—to have comes at—comes at a cost—a cost you can’t—you can’t afford to pay
all is lost, all is lost, all is lost
not a shred of, not a shred of hope
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now I’m condemned to hell, now I’m condemned to hell
climb to the top of the statue of freedom from gravity
and you’re at liberty to
jump from the top of the absence of responsibility
and float into the emptiness
no leg on which to, on which to stand
abandoned by every, every friend
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame
I’ll lay me down—down in the dark—the dark and sad—sad empty room—room at the end—the end of the—hallway the hall—way at the end—way at the end of time
everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked
smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no, now there’s
no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
Get a free instant download of I Broke My Own Rule and I Lost Thursday right now when you pre-order BOOK. Available in deluxe book+CD set, vinyl, CD and cassette (8-tracks have sold out).
This is the link to read all about it, and to pre-order now:
moremusic.at
Or stream the song on a continuous loop at your favorite streaming place
moremusic.at
Photo: Brian Karlsson