 

They Might Be Giants: “I Broke My Own Rule”

193
Music • Views: 4,012

YouTube

everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked
smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

this is as bad, as bad as it gets
I lost the high ground, lost the high ground
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame

what happens when—happens when the—when the freedom—freedom you want—you want to have—to have comes at—comes at a cost—a cost you can’t—you can’t afford to pay

all is lost, all is lost, all is lost
not a shred of, not a shred of hope
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now I’m condemned to hell, now I’m condemned to hell

climb to the top of the statue of freedom from gravity
and you’re at liberty to
jump from the top of the absence of responsibility
and float into the emptiness

no leg on which to, on which to stand
abandoned by every, every friend
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
I’ve got no one, no one else, no one else to blame

I’ll lay me down—down in the dark—the dark and sad—sad empty room—room at the end—the end of the—hallway the hall—way at the end—way at the end of time

everything’s wrecked, everything is wrecked
smashed up, destroyed, smashed up and destroyed
I broke my rule, I broke my own rule
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore
now there’s no rules, no rules, there’s no, now there’s
no rules, no rules, there’s no rules anymore

Get a free instant download of I Broke My Own Rule and I Lost Thursday right now when you pre-order BOOK. Available in deluxe book+CD set, vinyl, CD and cassette (8-tracks have sold out).
This is the link to read all about it, and to pre-order now:
moremusic.at

Or stream the song on a continuous loop at your favorite streaming place
moremusic.at

Photo: Brian Karlsson

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
On Colorado’s Western Slope COVID-19 Cases Soar While Right Wing Kooks Host COVID-19 Conspiracy EventYesterday a gathering of the some of the worst COVID-19 disinformation scam artists occurred deep in the heart of Lauren Boebert's congressional district (CO-3). As Mesa County, Colorado, COVID cases surge to concerning levels, conservative activists are hosting a conspiracist ...
teleskiguy
10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 75 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
The Disco Biscuits Shem Rah Boo→Tractorbeam Jam→I Know You Rider @ Red Rocks [VIDEO] Never miss a Sunday show! The Boys are back at Red Rocks for the closing show of an incredible 3-night weekend. The Disco Biscuits play a crowd favorite, Shem Rah Boo →Tractorbeam Jam → The Grateful Dead's "I Know ...
teleskiguy
11 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 74 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Alanis Morissette X Willie Nelson - on the Road Again the Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour with garbage and liz phair is coming to the US this summer & to the UK/europe this fall with liz phair ✨✨ we moved some shows around (salt lake city, portland, seattle, ...
Thanos
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 219 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210530Three days in a row is too much! Saturday we installed the new panel.Clear, easy to read and now we have good info from the 3 meters at the bottom. Sunday we decommissioned the temporary garbage can filter.We installed the ...
Dangerman
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Flag Observances for June June 14 is designated as Flag Day. It is a commemoration of the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the flag as the national symbol of the United States in 1775. In the same session after adoption of the flag, ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Science Friday: What Happens When the Colorado River Runs Dry? This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was reported by Luke Runyon on KUNC. Dry conditions are the worst they’ve been in ...
teleskiguy
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 11 •
Sigrid - Mirror (Live on Later) Subscribe – bit.lyStream more music videos on BBC iPlayerPlay all-day music mixes to match your mood on BBC Sounds This video:Watch Sigrid perform Mirror filmed at the Norwegian Centre for Design and Architecture, Oslo. From the BBC's flagship music ...
Thanos
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 360 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Umphrey’s McGee: Bridgeview, IL 5/15/21 (Full Show) [VIDEO] Sit back and relax with nearly three hours of pro-shot video from night two of Umphrey's McGee At the Drive Inn, outside SeatGeek Stadium in beautiful Bridgeview, IL. Filmed on 5/15/21 by TourGigs. Set 1: Bathing Digits, Mulche's Odyssey, ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 623 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210523Saturday and Sunday were spent doing very non strenuous work The solar distribution panel needed reworking. Right now it looks like this: Bigger board, neater, and more logical.We added a cooling fan, an on/off switch, and three meters that will ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,616 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
The Wallflowers - ‘Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More’ [Official Audio] From the new album 'Exit Wounds," out July 9th (@New West Records). Pre-Order + Listen: newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.comSpotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: There’s no fire beneath the smokeNo one’s got you up by ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,001 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •