IT’S GOHMERT! Louie Asks if the Forest Service Can Change the Orbits of the Sun and Moon
In today’s episode of the long-running inadvertent comedy, Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) comes up with a great idea to address climate change: just change the orbit of the moon. Or the sun. Or both. NASA told him about it. That sounds like something the Forest Service should be able to do, right?
Maybe Louie should also reach out to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her opinion. She seems very smart.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Q) says she knows COVID-19 is a ‘bioweapon’ because evolution doesn’t exist. https://t.co/raiqnzkBMo pic.twitter.com/P0EKohDHP1
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 8, 2021