IT’S GOHMERT! Louie Says Capitol Police Told Him They Expected Trump Haters Disguised in MAGA Gear at the January 6 Insurrection

Since Trump grudgingly lumbered out of the White House, Republicans have been working hard to maintain the level of malevolent lunacy set by their Dear Leader. It’s not easy, because say what you want about Trump, and I do, the man was highly motivated.

But faithful Louie Gohmert of the unforgettable “terror babies” scandal, the Asparagus King of Nacogdoches, is stepping up to show he can handle the job. But can he? Can you, Louie? Can you, really?