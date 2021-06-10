IT’S GOHMERT! Louie Says Capitol Police Told Him They Expected Trump Haters Disguised in MAGA Gear at the January 6 Insurrection
Since Trump grudgingly lumbered out of the White House, Republicans have been working hard to maintain the level of malevolent lunacy set by their Dear Leader. It’s not easy, because say what you want about Trump, and I do, the man was highly motivated.
But faithful Louie Gohmert of the unforgettable “terror babies” scandal, the Asparagus King of Nacogdoches, is stepping up to show he can handle the job. But can he? Can you, Louie? Can you, really?
This is a whopper of an allegation (without any supporting records) from Rep Louie Gohmert (R-TX) … saying Capitol police told *him* they expected Trump opponents disguised in MAGA gear to appear on Jan 6 at Capitol pic.twitter.com/bj9LJ8Gz1E
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 10, 2021