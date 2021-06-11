The Bob Cesca Podcast: Frumpkin
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Frumpkin — [Explicit Content] We debut a new game show called America’s Dumbest Dumbstupid, with Ben Shapiro, Louie Gohmert, and a crazy QAnon disciple. Brought to you by Geritol. The world feels really bleak, but there’s reason for hope. Koch network pressuring Joe Manchin; House Dems have passed nearly everything we’ve asked for; House Dems also introduce bill to protect abortion access; Liz Cheney says Republicans feared for their lives; Trump wants to ban Twitter and Facebook; With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson; Music by Our New Autumn and Robby Bright; and more!