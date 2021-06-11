Mark Lettieri: “Pulsar” (Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2)
This pocket is deeper than the Marianas Trench.
Tabs/notation of this song (and the whole album) here: marklettieri.com
Digital music here: orcd.co
Physical music here: marklettieri.com
“Pulsar” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.
Video editing and 1st camera: Andy Laviolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions
2nd camera: Patrick Craine
Filmed at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX
“Pulsar” Personnel:
Robert “Sput” Searight: drums
Justin Stanton: synths
Mark Lettieri: baritone and standard electric guitars, bass guitar
Maxwell Stark: mixing
Marko Schneider: mastering
© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard
Mark Lettieri JamPlay Masterclass: bit.ly
Mark Lettieri Soundslice Transcriptions: soundslice.com
More Mark Lettieri music and other stuff: marklettieri.com