A Gorgeous New Guitar Instrumental From Jon Gomm: “Check You’re Still Breathing”

Nobody tells you before you have a newborn child that they sometimes stop breathing for a few seconds while they are asleep. You don’t even realise you were listening to them sleep, until you notice the silence with a rising panic. You wait for the next inhale, and the wave of relief it brings.

But soon inevitably you’re captivated by the peaceful perfection of your sleeping child. Until you notice another silent stillness… Oh no, the breathing has stopped again. But this time - It’s you.

