Antoine Boyer: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”
Music • Views: 127
I admit I’m a sucker for this song and likely to post anybody who does an even halfway decent version, but Antoine Boyer’s version is way more than decent. He takes it to places unseen.
Very happy to start collaboration with Collings Guitars ! Here is the great ‘Eastside Jazz LC model’, with a Mama Pickups ‘Historic 57’ humbucker and Boss OC-3 pedal on some parts.
Merry Christmas !
