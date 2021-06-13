Jackson Browne: “Some Bridges” (Live From Home)

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Some Bridges” for the 2020 Steel Bridge Songfest.

SBSF is an annual music festival that brings together songwriters from around the country and the world. SBSF was founded in 2005 to benefit the preservation of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin’s iconic Michigan Street Bridge. The weeklong event centers around a focused writing and recording collaboration called Construction Zone, culminating in a series of concerts celebrating those new songs, the artists that created them, and the community where they were written.

Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith

Greg Leisz - Pedal Steel Guitar

Bob Glaub - Bass

Mauricio Lewak - Drums

For more info, visit:

steelbridgecreativefoundation.org

steelbridgesongfest.org

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

TikTok tiktok.com

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

LYRICS:

Every day I walk out in this torn up world

And I fight to survive

I’m laughing when I make it to the Saturday

And I’m alive

Carrying your smile with me

Carrying your smile with me

Everywhere I look I see this world slipping down

That low road, day by day

And I just go on working for the things I need

And making my own way

Carrying your smile with me

Carrying your smile with me

Take a walk on the troubled side of this old town

Take a walk on the broken streets and the buildings falling down

Look at all these kids with nothing but trouble in their eyes

Trouble in their future, trouble in their lives

Some bridges are falling down

Some bridges are still around

Take a walk on the shaded uptown avenue

Some people are doing well no matter how they do

And I know there’s more to life than what you own

But I see so many good things, things I’ve never known

Some bridges are falling down

Some bridges are still around

Every night I listen to the sound of the street

Lying in my bed

I love to see the dreams that are dancing there

In the light above your head

And sometimes I get so weary

And when hope is caving in

You fill me with your love and your laughter, Baby

Until I get back up again

Carrying your smile with me

Take a walk on the streets of this divided town

Carrying your smile with me

Take a walk on the smoking edge of the battleground

Carrying your smile with me

Take a look at the situation

The poverty and the desperation

Take the time for the realization

Everyday I’m

Take a walk in the daylight

Carrying your smile with me

Some bridges are falling down

Carrying your smile with me

Some bridges are still around

Written by Jackson Browne, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick, Scott Thurston, Mark Goldenberg, Mauricio Lewak and Luis Conte.

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Glad Brad Music, ASCAP / Eye Cute Music adm. by Almo Music Corp., ASCAP / Bateria Music, ASCAP / Irague Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs/Faux Music/Longitude Music Co., BMI

Swallow Turn Music is administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP.