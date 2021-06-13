 

Jackson Browne: “Some Bridges” (Live From Home)

Jackson Browne performs “Some Bridges” for the 2020 Steel Bridge Songfest.

SBSF is an annual music festival that brings together songwriters from around the country and the world. SBSF was founded in 2005 to benefit the preservation of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin’s iconic Michigan Street Bridge. The weeklong event centers around a focused writing and recording collaboration called Construction Zone, culminating in a series of concerts celebrating those new songs, the artists that created them, and the community where they were written.

Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith

Greg Leisz - Pedal Steel Guitar
Bob Glaub - Bass
Mauricio Lewak - Drums

For more info, visit:
steelbridgecreativefoundation.org
steelbridgesongfest.org

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co

LYRICS:
Every day I walk out in this torn up world
And I fight to survive
I’m laughing when I make it to the Saturday
And I’m alive
Carrying your smile with me
Carrying your smile with me

Everywhere I look I see this world slipping down
That low road, day by day
And I just go on working for the things I need
And making my own way
Carrying your smile with me
Carrying your smile with me
Take a walk on the troubled side of this old town
Take a walk on the broken streets and the buildings falling down
Look at all these kids with nothing but trouble in their eyes
Trouble in their future, trouble in their lives
Some bridges are falling down
Some bridges are still around

Take a walk on the shaded uptown avenue
Some people are doing well no matter how they do
And I know there’s more to life than what you own
But I see so many good things, things I’ve never known
Some bridges are falling down
Some bridges are still around
Every night I listen to the sound of the street
Lying in my bed
I love to see the dreams that are dancing there
In the light above your head
And sometimes I get so weary
And when hope is caving in
You fill me with your love and your laughter, Baby
Until I get back up again
Carrying your smile with me
Take a walk on the streets of this divided town
Carrying your smile with me
Take a walk on the smoking edge of the battleground
Carrying your smile with me
Take a look at the situation
The poverty and the desperation
Take the time for the realization
Everyday I’m
Take a walk in the daylight
Carrying your smile with me
Some bridges are falling down
Carrying your smile with me
Some bridges are still around

Written by Jackson Browne, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick, Scott Thurston, Mark Goldenberg, Mauricio Lewak and Luis Conte.

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Glad Brad Music, ASCAP / Eye Cute Music adm. by Almo Music Corp., ASCAP / Bateria Music, ASCAP / Irague Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs/Faux Music/Longitude Music Co., BMI

Swallow Turn Music is administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP.

