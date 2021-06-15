The Bob Cesca Podcast: They Might Be Idiots
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
They Might Be Idiots — [Explicit Content] Jeffrey Toobin’s back on CNN. The latest on the Trump DOJ’s spying on Congress. House Judiciary and DOJ inspector general launch investigations. How the Senate Judiciary could issue subpoenas despite 50/50 committee. DOJ also spied on Don McGahn. Trump asked Jeffrey Rosen to say the election was rigged. Mitch McConnell is either losing his marbles or he’s up to something. Joe Scarborough is wrong about Trump and the vaccines. FBI warnings about QAnon. Dan Crenshaw’s first what?! With Buzz Burbank. And music by Leigh Thomas and Nick Lutsko. And so much more!