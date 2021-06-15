 

Surreal Yet Swingin’: Julian Lage, “Squint”

Artist: Julian Lage
Song: Squint

Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass

Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Jib Operator: Brock Slagle
1st AC: Kip McDonald
Gaffer: Paul Williams
Best Boy: Tyler Manuel

