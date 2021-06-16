WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s Press Conference After Meeting With Putin

YouTube

Joe Biden’s press conference will start shortly, but while we wait we can enjoy the view of Lake Geneva.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun their high-stakes summit at an 18th century villa on the banks of Lake Geneva in Switzerland, the final event of Biden’s first foreign trip as commander in chief.

Both U.S. and Russian officials have downplayed expectations from the meeting, which is expected to last four to five hours, but could go longer, a senior Biden Administration official told reporters Tuesday on Air Force One. Putin and Biden will hold separate press conferences following their meeting.