 

The Longest-Running Evolution Experiment: How Repeatable Is Natural Selection?

I’ve read a lot about Prof. Richard Lenski’s fascinating long-running evolution experiment, and this excellent video is the first look I’ve gotten at the actual processes involved.

If you ran evolution all over again, would you get humans? How repeatable is #evolution? This video is sponsored by @BountyBrand. #biology #science #QPU #HygieneBeginswithBounty #BountyPartner

Special thanks to Prof. Richard Lenski and team for showing me around the lab — it is an honor to be able to witness and document such a historic science experiment.
Thanks to Dr Zachary Blount for the help with research and setting up the competition time-lapse, Dr Nkrumah Grant for microscope images of the long-term line cells @NkrumahGrant
Devin Lake, Kate Bellgowan, and Dr. Minako Izutsu for being part of this video. Long Live the LTEE!

LTEE website — myxo.css.msu.edu
Intro footage courtesy of the Kishony Lab — kishony.technion.ac.il
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
