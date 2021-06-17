IT’S GOHMERT! Louie Says He Knows the Forest Service Can’t Change the Moon’s Orbit Because It’s Not Their Job

In today’s episode, Louie helpfully explains that he was being sarcastic, he knows the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management can’t actually change the moon’s orbit to fix climate change because it’s “not their job,” but “there’s some professor who thinks we might could adjust our orbit, but that’s still yet to be arrived at scientifically, but it’s an interesting concept.”

I’d like to thank the voters of Texas for sending this man to Congress.