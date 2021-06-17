The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Louie Gohmert Prevention Act
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Louie Gohmert Prevention Act — [Explicit Content] The Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act once again. The idiotic Texas challenge to the law. Trump and the congressional Republicans screwed themselves on this one. Republicans will regroup and try to repeal the consumer protections in the ACA. SCOTUS also unanimously ruled that religious adoption agencies can discriminate against LGBTQ people. Voucher Hospital. Justice is coming for Allen Weisselberg. Joe Manchin supports eliminating partisan gerrymandering. The Dems should take the deal NOW. The 21 Republicans who voted against awarding Capitol Police officers. With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson. And music by JRo and the Masker of One, and Clay Melton. And much more!