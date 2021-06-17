 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Louie Gohmert Prevention Act

35
Politics • Views: 814

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Louie Gohmert Prevention Act — [Explicit Content] The Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act once again. The idiotic Texas challenge to the law. Trump and the congressional Republicans screwed themselves on this one. Republicans will regroup and try to repeal the consumer protections in the ACA. SCOTUS also unanimously ruled that religious adoption agencies can discriminate against LGBTQ people. Voucher Hospital. Justice is coming for Allen Weisselberg. Joe Manchin supports eliminating partisan gerrymandering. The Dems should take the deal NOW. The 21 Republicans who voted against awarding Capitol Police officers. With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson. And music by JRo and the Masker of One, and Clay Melton. And much more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
New Federal Holiday and Flag Observance: Juneteenth Juneteenth (June 19, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day) celebrates the formal end of slavery in the United States. It is a state observance in several states already, first made a state holiday in 1980 in Texas. After the Civil ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 92 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Michele’s Boring RV Renovation Ch. 2Well I guess we'll start off with the roof. Obviously it needs stripped & resealed and two of the wind deflectors need replaced. Here is what they look like from inside the RV. Then we have the lighting and electrical. ...
Michele: Out of the closet, Into the fire
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 242 • Comments: 6 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 7 •
Goose - Tumble → Factory Fiction - 6/12/21 New Haven, CT [VIDEO]Tumble → Factory Fiction from Saturday's nights sold out show at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT! more at goosetheband.com
teleskiguy
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 128 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210613For a number of reasons, we had a change of pace this week finishing up a project we started last year. Remember back when we spent a bunch of time raking up all those river rocks...And then there was A ...
Dangerman
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Michele’s Boring RV Renovation Ch. 1Since Mom_Anon kindly told me that I had to document the renovations on the RV, I guess we'll start here and I'll add pages as I progress. As I posted yesterday it is now registered and licensed. I also ordered ...
Michele: Out of the closet, Into the fire
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 326 • Comments: 5 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 5 •
Netflix’s the Sandman - Behind the Scenes (2021) Neil Gaiman, Gwendoline Christie I've heard about Sandman for ages from all my nerdpals but being DC averse, never read it so I am looking forward to this. The Sandman is a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on The Sandman comic book ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 523 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210606We thought we were done with some of this... but there's more rock washing and hauling.And there's gonna be more pebble washing and top soil hauling. Saturday we washed the ton of rocks delivered a few weeks ago.We left them ...
Dangerman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 437 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
The Disco Biscuits Shem Rah Boo→Tractorbeam Jam→I Know You Rider @ Red Rocks [VIDEO] Never miss a Sunday show! The Boys are back at Red Rocks for the closing show of an incredible 3-night weekend. The Disco Biscuits play a crowd favorite, Shem Rah Boo →Tractorbeam Jam → The Grateful Dead's "I Know ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 569 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Alanis Morissette X Willie Nelson - on the Road Again the Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour with garbage and liz phair is coming to the US this summer & to the UK/europe this fall with liz phair ✨✨ we moved some shows around (salt lake city, portland, seattle, ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 798 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210530Three days in a row is too much! Saturday we installed the new panel.Clear, easy to read and now we have good info from the 3 meters at the bottom. Sunday we decommissioned the temporary garbage can filter.We installed the ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 727 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •