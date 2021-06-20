 

Absolutely Stunning: Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion, “Other Song”

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion’s “Other Song,” from their new album, ‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part,’ due June 25 on Nonesuch Records: smarturl.it

Director: Maureen Towey
Producer: Justus McLarty
Director of Photography / Editor: Evan Chapman (Four/Ten Media)
Farm / Drone Camera Operator: Brian Dawson
Music Performance Camera Operators: Evan Chapman, Nick Hughes

Filmed at Rise and Root Farm in Orange County, NY, and featuring farmer Karen Washington: riseandrootfarm.com

‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part’ is an album of songs written and performed by Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion. With Shaw on vocals and Sō filling out this new band, they developed songs in the studio, with lyrics inspired by their own wide-ranging interests: James Joyce, the Sacred Harp hymnal, a poem by Anne Carson, the Bible’s Book of Ruth, the American roots tune “I’ll Fly Away,” the pop music of ABBA, and more.

#carolineshaw #sopercussion

