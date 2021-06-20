Mutant Music From Squid: “Narrator” Ft. Martha Skye Murphy

YouTube

Taken from the album Bright Green Field, out 7th May: brightgreenfield.squidband.uk

We’re excited to announce our debut album Bright Green Field, out 7th May on WARP! This is the debut album we’ve always wanted to make and without a doubt the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. We can’t wait for you to hear the whole thing. And especially to be able to play it to you in person…….

‘Narrator’ features the fantastic Martha Skye Murphy on vocals. The music video is directed by Felix Geen.

The track was inspired by the 2019 film A Long Day’s Journey Into Night, the song follows a man who is losing the distinction between memory, dream and reality and how you can often mould your memories of people to fit a narrative that benefits your ego. Martha Skye Murphy, the track’s guest vocalist, made the point that the unreliable narrator is, more often than not, a male who wishes to portray women as submissive characters in their story. After some discussions with Martha she thought it’d be a good idea that she play the part of the woman wanting to break free from the dominating story the male has set.

Pre-Order / Pre-Save Bright Green Field: squid.ffm.to

Order Merch, Vinyl, Cassette & CD via Squid Store: squid.warp.net

Stream Narrator: squid.ffm.to

Get exclusive updates direct from Squid, including news on music, shows and merch before anyone else: squid.ffm.to

Subscribe on YouTube: squid.ffm.to

squidband.uk

#Squid #BrightGreenField #WarpRecords