New Book: Eager to Suppress COVID Numbers, Trump Suggested Sending Infected US Tourists to Gitmo

Another day, another revelation of the vicious narcissistic insanity going on behind the scenes in the White House as the pandemic began to rage: Trump wanted to send American tourists infected with COVID-19 to Guantánamo Bay.

“Don’t we have an island that we own?” the president reportedly asked those assembled in the Situation Room in February 2020, before the U.S. outbreak would explode. “What about Guantánamo?”

“We import goods,” Trump specified, lecturing his staff. “We are not going to import a virus.”

Aides were stunned, and when Trump brought it up a second time, they quickly scuttled the idea, worried about a backlash over quarantining American tourists on the same Caribbean base where the United States holds terrorism suspects.