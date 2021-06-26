Snarky Puppy Founder Michael League’s Strange and Wonderful New Video: “I Wonder Who You Know”
I hear echoes of Brian Wilson in this stunning vocal arrangement.
Michael League - I Wonder Who You Know
From the album “So Many Me” (GroundUP Music, June ‘21)
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
Follow Michael League:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Music and lyrics by Michael League
Produced by Michael League & Nic Hard
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard & Michael League
Assisted by Shakthi Prasad KT & David Turk
Mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, New York
Vocals, Moog One, Minimoog bass, doholla, sumbati, and ceramic solo darbuka performed by Michael League
Director: Jep Jorba
Director of Photography: David Bretones
Wearable Sculpture Artist: Aloma Lafontana
Production Assistant: Pol Mitjans
Original Idea: Michael League and María Gómez-Lebrero
Cast (in order of appearance):
Javiera Izquierdo Leiva
Cels Burgès
Pasku
María Gómez-Lebrero
Miquel Comas
Biel Anyé
Natàlia Rius
Roser Regordosa
Miguelón
Josep Anyé
Toni Baños
Sebas Muñoz
Xavier Bonvehi
Patricia Borras
Arnau Rosanes
David Segura Segura
Rut Biosca
Alvaro Jimenez Sanchez
Hubert Duran
Michael League
Marcelo Woloski
Marta Duarri Mestres
Joanna Kucharczyk
Júlia Riera
Adriana Ospina
Anna Vila
Roser Vila
Cristian Cañizares
Special thanks to Friederike Darius, Bar Baños, Ester Vila, y el Ajuntament de Prats de Rei.
LYRICS
Is it a friend, is it a lie
You told yourself just to get by
Inching towards an end
Letters in rows, air in a phone
Weaving a story nobody knows
And even you won’t read
Is it even a thing
(Living behind your eyes)
that you’ve been wondering
(Different paths through your mind)
How you keep it inside
(Charting alternate lives)
And sit through the ride
(That you never will find)
Every minute, though
You hold out
Waiting for something to break
You’re holding out waiting for somebody’s sake
But you don’t know who
If you wanted to get around
Taking the easy route
You did it up
Now that you’ve headed out
I wonder who you know
All of the joys, all the mistakes
A family exalts, you couldn’t even fake
Who knows which is worse
Was it even a thing
(Living behind your eyes)
That you were wondering
(All those paths ‘cross your mind)
How you kept it inside
(Charting alternate lives)
And sat through the ride
(That you never could find)
Who were you thinking of
It’s not about us
But what about us
It’s not about you, is it
But isn’t it…
In the end it was evident
Who you were thinking of
But if you went
Out of the arms of love
Then I wonder who you know
It was just hypothetical
Looking from up above
Now that you know
These aren’t the ones you love
I wonder who you know
Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net