Snarky Puppy Founder Michael League’s Strange and Wonderful New Video: “I Wonder Who You Know”

I hear echoes of Brian Wilson in this stunning vocal arrangement.

Michael League - I Wonder Who You Know

From the album “So Many Me” (GroundUP Music, June ‘21)

Music and lyrics by Michael League

Produced by Michael League & Nic Hard

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard & Michael League

Assisted by Shakthi Prasad KT & David Turk

Mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, New York

Vocals, Moog One, Minimoog bass, doholla, sumbati, and ceramic solo darbuka performed by Michael League

Director: Jep Jorba

Director of Photography: David Bretones

Wearable Sculpture Artist: Aloma Lafontana

Production Assistant: Pol Mitjans

Original Idea: Michael League and María Gómez-Lebrero

Cast (in order of appearance):

Javiera Izquierdo Leiva

Cels Burgès

Pasku

María Gómez-Lebrero

Miquel Comas

Biel Anyé

Natàlia Rius

Roser Regordosa

Miguelón

Josep Anyé

Toni Baños

Sebas Muñoz

Xavier Bonvehi

Patricia Borras

Arnau Rosanes

David Segura Segura

Rut Biosca

Alvaro Jimenez Sanchez

Hubert Duran

Michael League

Marcelo Woloski

Marta Duarri Mestres

Joanna Kucharczyk

Júlia Riera

Adriana Ospina

Anna Vila

Roser Vila

Cristian Cañizares

Special thanks to Friederike Darius, Bar Baños, Ester Vila, y el Ajuntament de Prats de Rei.

LYRICS

Is it a friend, is it a lie

You told yourself just to get by

Inching towards an end

Letters in rows, air in a phone

Weaving a story nobody knows

And even you won’t read

Is it even a thing

(Living behind your eyes)

that you’ve been wondering

(Different paths through your mind)

How you keep it inside

(Charting alternate lives)

And sit through the ride

(That you never will find)

Every minute, though

You hold out

Waiting for something to break

You’re holding out waiting for somebody’s sake

But you don’t know who

If you wanted to get around

Taking the easy route

You did it up

Now that you’ve headed out

I wonder who you know

All of the joys, all the mistakes

A family exalts, you couldn’t even fake

Who knows which is worse

Was it even a thing

(Living behind your eyes)

That you were wondering

(All those paths ‘cross your mind)

How you kept it inside

(Charting alternate lives)

And sat through the ride

(That you never could find)

Who were you thinking of

It’s not about us

But what about us

It’s not about you, is it

But isn’t it…

In the end it was evident

Who you were thinking of

But if you went

Out of the arms of love

Then I wonder who you know

It was just hypothetical

Looking from up above

Now that you know

These aren’t the ones you love

I wonder who you know

