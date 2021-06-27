Two Acoustic Guitar Maestros: Mike Dawes & Tommy Emmanuel, “Somebody That I Used to Know”

YouTube

Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Australian mega-hit, alongside Australia’s guitar hero Tommy Emmanuel CGP! // USA & EU tour dates with Tommy below…

10 years after Gotye released this global mega-hit, and 9 years after I released my own guitar arrangement, it’s an honour to collaborate with the great one, Tommy Emmanuel, for this special version of Somebody That I Used to Know.

I’ll be on tour opening for Tommy throughout the Western USA in January. Tickets on sale at mikedawes.com

7 Jan. – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove

8 Jan. – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove

9 Jan. – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove

11 Jan. – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

12 Jan. – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

13 Jan. – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

14 Jan. – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

15 Jan. – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

17 Jan. – Red Bluff, CA – State Theatre

18 Jan. – Berkley, CA – Freight & Salvage

19 Jan. – Berkley, CA – Freight & Salvage

17 Feb. – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

19 Feb. – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

20 Feb. – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoliredenburg

21 Feb. – Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

23 Feb. – Paris, France – Auditorium Seine Musicale

