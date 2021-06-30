Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Do Metallica: “Sad but True” (From the Metallica Blacklist)

YouTube

All profits from this song go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Video by Aaron Hymes

Lyrics:

Hey

I’m your life

I’m the one who takes you there

Hey

I’m your life

I’m the one who cares

They

They betray

I’m your only true friend now

They

They’ll betray

I’m forever there

I’m your dream, make you real

I’m your eyes, when you must steal

I’m your pain, when you can’t feel

Sad but true

I’m your dream, mind astray

I’m your eyes, while you’re away

I’m your pain, while you repay

You know it’s sad but true

You

You’re my mask

You’re my cover, my shelter

You

You’re my mask

You’re the one who’s blamed

Do

Do my work

Do my dirty work, scapegoat

Do

Do my deeds

For you’re the one who’s shamed

I’m your dream, make you real

I’m your eyes, when you must steal

I’m your pain, when you can’t feel

Sad but true

I’m your dream, mind astray

I’m your eyes, while you’re away

I’m your pain, while you repay

You know its sad but true

Hate

I’m your hate

I’m your hate when you want love

Pay

Pay the price

Pay, for nothing’s fair

Hey

I’m your life

I’m the one who took you there

Hey

I’m your life

And I no longer care

I’m your dream, make you real

I’m your eyes, when you must steal

I’m your pain, when you can’t feel

Sad but true

I’m your truth, telling lies

I’m your reason, alibis

I’m inside, open your eyes

I’m you

Sad but true