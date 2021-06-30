Simply Glorious: Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion, “To the Sky” (Live)

YouTube

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion perform “To the Sky,” from their new album, ‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part,’ out now on Nonesuch Records: smarturl.it. Filmed at Bok in Philadelphia.

Director: Maureen Towey

Producer: Justus McLarty

Director of Photography / Editor: Evan Chapman (Four/Ten Media)

‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part’ is an album of songs written and performed by Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion. With Shaw on vocals and Sō filling out this new band, they developed songs in the studio, with lyrics inspired by their own wide-ranging interests: James Joyce, the Sacred Harp hymnal, a poem by Anne Carson, the Bible’s Book of Ruth, the American roots tune “I’ll Fly Away,” the pop music of ABBA, and more.

