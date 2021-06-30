 

Simply Glorious: Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion, “To the Sky” (Live)

79
Music • Views: 932

YouTube

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion perform “To the Sky,” from their new album, ‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part,’ out now on Nonesuch Records: smarturl.it. Filmed at Bok in Philadelphia.

Director: Maureen Towey
Producer: Justus McLarty
Director of Photography / Editor: Evan Chapman (Four/Ten Media)

‘Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part’ is an album of songs written and performed by Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion. With Shaw on vocals and Sō filling out this new band, they developed songs in the studio, with lyrics inspired by their own wide-ranging interests: James Joyce, the Sacred Harp hymnal, a poem by Anne Carson, the Bible’s Book of Ruth, the American roots tune “I’ll Fly Away,” the pop music of ABBA, and more.

#carolineshaw #sopercussion

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Clay Clark: The Man Behind the Massive AntiVax Conspiracy Theory Rallies Happening Around the Country From Right Wing Watch: rightwingwatch.org Earlier this month, thousands of right-wing activists gathered in Tampa, Florida, for a “Restore America” rally that featured a cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists as speakers. Hosted by right-wing pastor and ...
JOE 🥓
2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Views: 56 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210627A lot of interactions with the fauna this week.As for the work, wow like everything went right the first time. We now have a way to determine the proper pond level. If the level is too low and the water ...
Dangerman
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 180 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
The Greatest Game of Chess I Ever PlayedBefore I contracted rheumatoid arthritis and type 2 I was a very strong chess player. I consider this the best game of chess I ever played. I had the White pieces and Master level player Leo Whiteside had the black ...
JOE 🥓
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 283 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •
Joy Crookes - Feet Don’t Fail Me Now (Official Video) Listen to all my songs in one place here insanityrecords.lnk.to Come follow me on Spotify: smarturl.it Sign up to hear music and live news first: smarturl.it Follow Joy Crookes: Instagram: instagram.com Facebook: facebook.com TikTok: tiktok.com Twitter: @joycrookes #JoyCrookes #FeetDontFailMeNow ...
Thanos
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 368 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
THE FEARLESS FLYERS /// Lost My Treble Long Agobuy vinyl first pressing this month only at vuuulf.com
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 388 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Umphrey’s McGee: “Bridgeless” 6/19/21 [VIDEO] Buckle up for this monster "Bridgeless" from the middle night of a cathartic three-night run from the world-famous Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre. 🗓: 6/19/21🎥: @TourGigs📷: Tara Gracer Subscribe to Umphrey’s on YouTube bit.ly Need more? Website: umphreys.com umLive ...
teleskiguy
5 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 354 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Goose - 6/19/21 Thornville, OH (Full Show) [VIDEO] Join us at 8PM ET tonight for the free premiere of night two from Legend Valley in Thornville, OH this past weekend! 🦕 Tour dates + tickets: goosetheband.com Set 1: Green River, Elizabeth, Empress of Organos, Rosewood Heart > ...
teleskiguy
1 week ago
Views: 440 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210620It was Father's Day this weekend. Nothing to do with what work we did. Last Wednesday we received an order of floating plants that went right in, er on.We know we've done a few things out of order.One is covering ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 424 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
The Black Keys - Going Down South (Live From Easy Eye Sound) Watch The Black Keys perform “Going Down South” live from Easy Eye Sound. Featuring Kenny Brown on guitar & Eric Deaton on bass. Recorded in Nashville, TN in Spring 2021. For exclusive videos and tour presale passwords, sign up ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 607 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Esperanza Spalding - Formwela 4 Feat. Corey King (Official Music Video) Watch the official music video for esperanza spalding’s “Formwela 4 feat. Corey King” AVAILABLE AT songwrightsapothecarylab.com Formwela 4: For tuning oneself to expect and receive attunement when speaking intimately to the heart’s un-articulated needs. Use to remind oneself that ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 753 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •