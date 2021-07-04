James Taylor: “The Frozen Man” (Live at Carnegie Hall, 4/12/2011)

YouTube

Just a beautiful performance of an incredible song. There’s no light on him so I can’t be sure, and they don’t mention him in the credits, but I believe that’s the late great Don Grolnick accompanying James’ acoustic guitar.

In 2011, James was honored by @Carnegie Hall with a four-part James Taylor “Perspectives” series of concerts which included James curating and hosting the 120th Anniversary Carnegie Hall Gala on April 12, 2011. The gala fundraiser that evening benefited the education programs of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

“The Frozen Man” was first Inspired by an article that appeared in @National Geographic magazine about a man lost in a late 19th century polar expedition to the arctic — and the discovery of his body 100 years later. James has since described the song as having been inspired too by his father, Isaac, who himself was a kind of polar explorer. “The Frozen Man” written by James Taylor, first appeared on his album “New Moon Shine” in 1991.

LYRICS

The Frozen Man by James Taylor

Last thing I remember is the freezing cold

Water reaching up just to swallow me whole

Ice in the rigging and howling wind

Shock to my body as we tumbled in

My brothers and the others were lost at sea

And I alone am returned to tell thee

Hidden in ice for a century

I walk the world again

Lord have mercy on the frozen man

Next words that were spoken to me

Nurse asked me what my name might be

She was all in white at the foot of my bed

I said angel of mercy, I’m alive or am I dead

My name is William James McPhee

I was born in 1823

I was raised in Liverpool by the sea

But that ain’t who I am

Lord have mercy, I’m the frozen man

It took a lot of money to start my heart

Just to peg my leg and to buy my eye

The newspapers call me state of the art

And the children, when they see me, they cry

Well, I thought it’d be nice just to visit my grave

See what kind of tombstone I might have

There lay the wife and daughter and it seemed so strange

(So strange)

Both of them dead and gone from extreme old age

I say, when I die make sure I’m gone

Don’t leave ’em nothing to work on

You can raise your arm, you can wiggle your hand

(Unlike myself)

So you can wave good-bye to the frozen man

Good-bye

I know what it means to freeze to death

To lose a little life with every breath

To say good-bye to life on earth

To come around again

Lord have mercy, I’m the frozen man

God have mercy on the frozen man

Have mercy on the frozen man

