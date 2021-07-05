Tone Master Andy Timmons: “The Princess”
Now available fully transcribed with note by note tutorial video from Andy on guitarxperience.net
From 1999’s “The Spoken And The Unspoken” CD
Mitch Marine - drums, Mike Daane - bass. Original session engineered by
Rob Wechsler.
