 

Jack Johnson and @PaulaFuga Perform “If Ever” for Earth Day From the Kokua Learning Farm

Happy Earth Day! Enjoy this special acoustic performance of “If Ever” - a duet by Jack and Paula Fuga from Paula’s new album ‘Rain on Sunday’, available June 18th. Catch a glimpse of the new Kōkua Learning Farm…Jack is excited to share the progress made on the farm this year! Thanks to all Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation volunteers and Kōkua Festival supporters!

‘If Ever (album version) ’ - jackjohnson.lnk.to
Paula Fuga - paulafugahawaii.com
Kokua Hawai’i Foundation - kokuahawaiifoundation.org

