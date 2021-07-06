Jack Johnson and @PaulaFuga Perform “If Ever” for Earth Day From the Kokua Learning Farm
Happy Earth Day! Enjoy this special acoustic performance of “If Ever” - a duet by Jack and Paula Fuga from Paula’s new album ‘Rain on Sunday’, available June 18th. Catch a glimpse of the new Kōkua Learning Farm…Jack is excited to share the progress made on the farm this year! Thanks to all Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation volunteers and Kōkua Festival supporters!
