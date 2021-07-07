The Bob Cesca Podcast: Conspiracy Theory Weather
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Conspiracy Theory Weather — [Explicit Content] We’re back from the break with all new shows! The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg indicted. Crooks are stupid. The Trumps kept two sets of books. Who will be the first to flip? Trump confessed. The 6-month anniversary of the 1/6 Insurrection and Trump is still at-large. News consumption way down. Rupert Murdoch’s weather channel. COVID and the Delta Variant spreading among some vaccinated people. The new GETTR platform is flooded with anime porn. With Buzz Burbank. And music by Bob Malone and Freekbass. And more!