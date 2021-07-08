Stanky Baritone Guitar Funk: Mark Lettieri, “Tidal Tail”
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
Guitar transcription of this song (and the whole album):
marklettieri.com
Mark Lettieri - “I started writing this in a hotel in Sherman Oaks, CA during the tracking sessions for the Fearless Flyer’s Tailwinds album. Thus, the working title was “Swingin’ in Sherman Oaks.” I’d say this song is a good example of what I’d call the “baritone funk sound” - a funk/R&B-meets-rock vibe where the melody and hooks come from rhythm guitar figures, rather than traditional single notes lines. Of course Bobby and JT’s groove and feel just take it over the top.”
“Tidal Tail” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.
Video editing and 1st camera: Andy Laviolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions
2nd camera: Patrick Craine
Filmed at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX
“Tidal Tail” Personnel
Jason “JT” Thomas: Drums
Bobby Sparks II: Hammond B3, CP70, Rhodes, Mellotron, ARP Solina
Mark Lettieri: baritone and Big 6 electric guitars
Mixed by Maxwell Stark
Mastered by Marko Schneider
© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard
Follow Mark Lettieri:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @mjlettieri
Official Website: marklettieri.com
Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net