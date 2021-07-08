Stanky Baritone Guitar Funk: Mark Lettieri, “Tidal Tail”

YouTube

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Stream/Buy: orcd.co

Guitar transcription of this song (and the whole album):

marklettieri.com

Mark Lettieri - “I started writing this in a hotel in Sherman Oaks, CA during the tracking sessions for the Fearless Flyer’s Tailwinds album. Thus, the working title was “Swingin’ in Sherman Oaks.” I’d say this song is a good example of what I’d call the “baritone funk sound” - a funk/R&B-meets-rock vibe where the melody and hooks come from rhythm guitar figures, rather than traditional single notes lines. Of course Bobby and JT’s groove and feel just take it over the top.”

“Tidal Tail” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.

Video editing and 1st camera: Andy Laviolette for Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions

2nd camera: Patrick Craine

Filmed at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX

“Tidal Tail” Personnel

Jason “JT” Thomas: Drums

Bobby Sparks II: Hammond B3, CP70, Rhodes, Mellotron, ARP Solina

Mark Lettieri: baritone and Big 6 electric guitars

Mixed by Maxwell Stark

Mastered by Marko Schneider

© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard

Follow Mark Lettieri:

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @mjlettieri

Official Website: marklettieri.com

Follow GroundUP Music

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @groundupmusicny

Instagram: instagram.com

Website: groundupmusic.net