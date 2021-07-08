The Bob Cesca Podcast: Billy Wants Dove Bars
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Billy Wants Dove Bars — [Explicit Content] Cosby is being embraced by the Breitbart Red Hats. Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech is a cynical cash grab. It’s all about raising money to enrich fake billionaires. Trump reportedly told John Kelly that Hitler did “a lot of good things.” Mike Lindell moves reinstatement date to August 13. Mike Lindell live from the wing of an airplane. The OAN disclaimer. Tucker Carlson’s latest NSA tall tale: he was trying to get an interview with Putin. COVID and the Delta variant. State of emergency in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics. Candace Owens and antivaxxers. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson. And music by Logan Piercey and Divided Heaven. And more!