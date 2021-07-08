Amazing Music From South Africa: Black Motion: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
Abby O’Neill | July 8, 2021
Black Motion’s Tiny Desk (home) concert, recorded at the former residence of Nelson Mandela, feels like a spiritual sound bath. The South African production duo turntablist Bongani Mohosano of the Zulu tribe and percussionist Thabo Mobogwane of Sotho tribe — open their set with “Mayibuye iAfrica,” a cry for Africa to return to its culture and history.
This Afro-House set is brought to life thanks to several featured vocalists and guest musicians. Afro-House has spread joy and healing across the country of South Africa, transcending local boundaries to become a thriving global dance phenomenon. In my experience, Its indigenous sounds and percussive rhythms drench the soul and heart with healing powers and cultivate communion with the infinite.
South African singer Msaki makes her third appearance in our (home) concert series, after earlier credits with Black Coffee and our Coming 2 America special. She lends her vocals to “Marry Me,” a soulful jam from Black Motion’s 2020 album, The Healers: The Last Chapter. “Imali,” featuring Nokwazi, soothes the lingering remnants of pandemic fears, while Tabia closes with the lilting “Prayer for Rain.”
SET LIST
“Mayibuye iAfrica”
“Rainbow”
“Joy Joy” (feat. Brenden Praise)
“Marry Me” (feat. Msaki)
“Imali” (feat. Nokwazi)
“Prayer For Rain” (feat. Tabia)
MUSICIANS
Thabo Roy Mabogwane: percussion, producer
Bongani Mohosana: DJ, producer, music director
Brenden Praise: vocals
Msaki: vocals
Nokwazi: vocals
Tabia: vocals
Almotie “Alie-keyz” Mtombeni: keys, synths, vocoder, auto-vocals, piano
Lifa “Sir_Lifa” Mavuso: guitar
Siyabonga Hosana Magagula: bass, synth, bass
Lusindiso “Jojo” Zondani: backing vocals, tenor
Gugu Shezi: backing vocals, soprano
Noxolo Radebe: backing vocals, alto
