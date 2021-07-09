The Great Tommy Emmanuel: “Endless Road” (Live From Pensacola)
Any day I can start with a new Tommy Emmanuel video has to be a good day.
This video is from Tommy Emmanuel’s album and film ‘Live & Solo in Pensacola, Florida’. A studio version of this song is on Tommy’s albums ‘Endless Road’ and ‘The Best of Tommysongs.’
