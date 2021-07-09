 

Jackson Browne Live in the Studio: “The Barricades of Heaven”

19
Music • Views: 277

YouTube

What a great band.

Jackson Browne performs “The Barricades of Heaven”

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co

Recorded for the 2020 Dream Concert to support the Verde Valley School Native American Scholarship Fund.

Text Donate to 833-660-0015
Click here to learn more: vvsaz.org

Jackson Browne - Vocals, Electric Guitar
Greg Leisz - Slide Guitar
Mai Leisz - Bass
Erin Feinberg - Drums

Recorded at Groove Masters Studio, Santa Monica, CA

Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith

LYRICS:

Running down around the towns along the shore
When I was sixteen and on my own
No, I couldn’t tell you what the hell those brakes were for
I was just trying to hear my song

Jimmy found his own sweet sound and won that free guitar
We’d all get in the van and play
Life became the paradox, the bear, the rouge et noir
And the stretch of road running to L.A.

Pages turning
Pages we were years from learning
Straight into the night our hearts were flung
Better bring your own redemption when you come
To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

All the world was shining from those hills
The stars above and the lights below
Among those there to test their fortunes and their wills
I lost track of the score long ago

Pages turning
Pages we were years from learning
Straight into the night our hearts were flung
Better bring your own redemption when you come
To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

Childhood comes for me at night
Voices of my friends
Your face bathing me in light
Hope that never ends

Pages turning
Pages torn and pages burning
Faded pages, open in the sun
Better bring your own redemption when you come
To the barricades of heaven where I’m from
Better bring your own redemption when you come
To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

Written by Jackson Browne, Scott Thurston, Mauricio Lewak, Luis Conte, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick and Mark Goldenberg

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Bateria Music, ASCAP / Iraguo Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs, BMI / Eye Cue Music, ASCAP / Songs fo Windswept Pacific/Faux music, BMI)

Administrated by Drive Publishing

