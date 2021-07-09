Jackson Browne Live in the Studio: “The Barricades of Heaven”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “The Barricades of Heaven”

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co

Recorded for the 2020 Dream Concert to support the Verde Valley School Native American Scholarship Fund.

Text Donate to 833-660-0015

Click here to learn more: vvsaz.org

Jackson Browne - Vocals, Electric Guitar

Greg Leisz - Slide Guitar

Mai Leisz - Bass

Erin Feinberg - Drums

Recorded at Groove Masters Studio, Santa Monica, CA

Recorded, Filmed and Mixed by Kevin Smith

LYRICS:

Running down around the towns along the shore

When I was sixteen and on my own

No, I couldn’t tell you what the hell those brakes were for

I was just trying to hear my song

Jimmy found his own sweet sound and won that free guitar

We’d all get in the van and play

Life became the paradox, the bear, the rouge et noir

And the stretch of road running to L.A.

Pages turning

Pages we were years from learning

Straight into the night our hearts were flung

Better bring your own redemption when you come

To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

All the world was shining from those hills

The stars above and the lights below

Among those there to test their fortunes and their wills

I lost track of the score long ago

Pages turning

Pages we were years from learning

Straight into the night our hearts were flung

Better bring your own redemption when you come

To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

Childhood comes for me at night

Voices of my friends

Your face bathing me in light

Hope that never ends

Pages turning

Pages torn and pages burning

Faded pages, open in the sun

Better bring your own redemption when you come

To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

Better bring your own redemption when you come

To the barricades of heaven where I’m from

Written by Jackson Browne, Scott Thurston, Mauricio Lewak, Luis Conte, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick and Mark Goldenberg

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Bateria Music, ASCAP / Iraguo Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs, BMI / Eye Cue Music, ASCAP / Songs fo Windswept Pacific/Faux music, BMI)

Administrated by Drive Publishing