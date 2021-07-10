The Main Squeeze Rocks Out: “Insecure”
Music • Views: 2,228
smack dat like button for more funk!! 🍊
Original song from our new album “12345” :: mainsqueezemusic.bandcamp.com
IG
@instasqueeze
Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)
Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)
Smiley - Keys (@smilehighmusic)
Rob Walker - Bass (@j_walkin513)
Reuben Gingrich - Drums (@reubengingrich)
Engineered by Jonathan D. Allee (@soundzy) & Reuben Gingrich
Mixing Mastering & Video Editing by Reuben Gingrich - reubengingrich.com
Filmed by Will Crowther (@thisguysnaps)
Lessons with the Squeeze! :: bit.ly