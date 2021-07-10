 

Tommy Emmanuel: “Old Town” (Live From Center Stage)

A study in strategic dissonance.

This video is part of the “Tommy Emmanuel – Center Stage” album and film which was filmed at the Big Room at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico, CA in 2007. It was filmed and directed by Peter Berkow. Rent or download the entire “Center Stage” film here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

