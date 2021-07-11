Eddie Van Halen’s Kid Rocks Hard, Plays All the Instruments, and He’s Funny Too: Mammoth WVH, “Don’t Back Down”

YouTube

Mammoth WVH

Released June 11, 2021

Mammoth WVH Album features the #1 Hit Song ‘Distance’, ‘Don’t Back Down’ + many more!

Produced by: Michael “Elvis” Baskette



Mammoth WVH is the debut, self-titled album of Mammoth WVH – the band created by Wolfgang Van Halen – that includes 14 new songs on a double vinyl, CD, Digital Download and streaming. This collection includes the #1 Hit Single, “Distance” plus “You’re to Blame”, “Don’t Back Down,” “Epiphany,” and more.



At the beginning of 2015, Wolf broke ground on what would become Mammoth WVH with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Slash] behind the board. Wolf began to embrace his voice, inspired by everyone from his father, to bands like AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, TOOL, and Jimmy Eat World. In addition to writing and singing every song on the self-title debut album, remarkably Wolfgang plays every instrument.



Don’t Back Down



Breathe it in

All the madness around you

Feelin’ like it’s the end of days

Thrown aside

Now you know that you want to

They don’t know better anyway



Yeah

Everybody’s goin’ crazy

Yeah

Won’t be long until we’re dead and gone



A revival

Another reprisal

Hurry up

Better not be late

Time to go

Need to know that you’re in this

Take a stand

Don’t hesitate



Yeah

Everybody’s goin’ crazy

Yeah

Won’t be long until we’re dead and gone



(Hold on)

Don’t back down

Just don’t back down

Don’t back down

Just don’t back down

(Hold on)

Don’t back down

Just don’t back down

Don’t back down

Just don’t back down

