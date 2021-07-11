Eddie Van Halen’s Kid Rocks Hard, Plays All the Instruments, and He’s Funny Too: Mammoth WVH, “Don’t Back Down”
Mammoth WVH
Released June 11, 2021
Mammoth WVH Album features the #1 Hit Song ‘Distance’, ‘Don’t Back Down’ + many more!
Produced by: Michael “Elvis” Baskette
Mammoth WVH is the debut, self-titled album of Mammoth WVH – the band created by Wolfgang Van Halen – that includes 14 new songs on a double vinyl, CD, Digital Download and streaming. This collection includes the #1 Hit Single, “Distance” plus “You’re to Blame”, “Don’t Back Down,” “Epiphany,” and more.
At the beginning of 2015, Wolf broke ground on what would become Mammoth WVH with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Slash] behind the board. Wolf began to embrace his voice, inspired by everyone from his father, to bands like AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, TOOL, and Jimmy Eat World. In addition to writing and singing every song on the self-title debut album, remarkably Wolfgang plays every instrument.
Don’t Back Down
Breathe it in
All the madness around you
Feelin’ like it’s the end of days
Thrown aside
Now you know that you want to
They don’t know better anyway
Yeah
Everybody’s goin’ crazy
Yeah
Won’t be long until we’re dead and gone
A revival
Another reprisal
Hurry up
Better not be late
Time to go
Need to know that you’re in this
Take a stand
Don’t hesitate
Yeah
Everybody’s goin’ crazy
Yeah
Won’t be long until we’re dead and gone
(Hold on)
Don’t back down
Just don’t back down
Don’t back down
Just don’t back down
(Hold on)
Don’t back down
Just don’t back down
Don’t back down
Just don’t back down