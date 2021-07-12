Squid - G.S.K. (Official Audio)

YouTube

Squid is one of several bands proudly carrying the banner of weird experimental rock music into the future.

Recorded by Daniel Carey and Alexis Smith

Produced and mixed by Daniel Carey

Mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road

Animation by Felix Geen and Max Kreis

— G.S.K. Lyrics —

As the sun sets, on the Glaxo Klein

Well It’s the only way that I can tell the time

Bright neon bikes

On the hillside

Mosquito nets

They cover the buildings

On concrete island

I wave at the businessman

On concrete island

Well I hope my dinner is warm

On concrete island

I wave at the businessman

On concrete island

Well I’ve been here far too long

Well I’m speeding along, speeding along

I go through the windshield

I’m speeding along, speeding along

Well I hope my dinner is warm

I’m speeding along, speeding along

I pray to the G.S.K.

I’m speeding along

I’m speeding along

I’m speeding along

I go from pharmacy to pharmacy

And from the shop to the floor

He says ‘It’s time you don’t get back’

From the other side of the wall

When all of this has come to light

I’ll be the one to deplore

With the time I didn’t get back

I go from pharmacy to pharmacy

And from the shop to the floor

He says ‘It’s time you don’t get back’

From the other sweet spot side of the wall

