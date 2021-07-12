 

Squid - G.S.K. (Official Audio)

12
Music • Views: 608

YouTube

Squid is one of several bands proudly carrying the banner of weird experimental rock music into the future.

Taken from the debut album Bright Green Field, out now: squidband.uk

Buy / Stream Bright Green Field: squid.ffm.to

Order Merch, Vinyl, Cassette & CD via Squid Store: squid.warp.net

Subscribe to Squid on YouTube: squid.ffm.to

Get exclusive updates direct from Squid, including news on music, shows and merch before anyone else: squid.ffm.to

Recorded by Daniel Carey and Alexis Smith
Produced and mixed by Daniel Carey
Mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road
Animation by Felix Geen and Max Kreis

— G.S.K. Lyrics —

As the sun sets, on the Glaxo Klein
Well It’s the only way that I can tell the time

Bright neon bikes
On the hillside
Mosquito nets
They cover the buildings
On concrete island
I wave at the businessman
On concrete island
Well I hope my dinner is warm
On concrete island
I wave at the businessman
On concrete island
Well I’ve been here far too long

Well I’m speeding along, speeding along
I go through the windshield
I’m speeding along, speeding along
Well I hope my dinner is warm
I’m speeding along, speeding along
I pray to the G.S.K.
I’m speeding along
I’m speeding along
I’m speeding along

I go from pharmacy to pharmacy
And from the shop to the floor
He says ‘It’s time you don’t get back’
From the other side of the wall

When all of this has come to light
I’ll be the one to deplore
With the time I didn’t get back

I go from pharmacy to pharmacy
And from the shop to the floor
He says ‘It’s time you don’t get back’
From the other sweet spot side of the wall

#Squid #BrightGreenField #WarpRecords

