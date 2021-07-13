The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Brimley Line
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Brimley Line — [Explicit Language] We recap Bob’s birthday weekend. Profanity on the show. Three cheers for the Texas Democrats. The most ridiculous things from CPAC. Republicans are telling the truth about why they’re suppressing the vote. It was Rudy all along. Rudy Giuliani and the Big Lie. “Discrimination” against unvaccinated people. Trump called the insurrection a “love fest.” Weisselberg removed from Trump Org posts. How COVID will continue to be a thing thanks to the refuseniks. Newsmax host says vaccines are against God. With Buzz Burbank. And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, The War And Treaty,and The Gypsy Moths. And more!