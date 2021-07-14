And Now, Zefrank’s True Facts About Our New Wild Pig Overlords
Check out
youtube.com for more of their amazing footage
Merch: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
See how these are made: patreon.com
Terra Mater has created a wide array of amazing full length documentaries and they have a YouTube channel which you should check out and subscribe to!
youtube.com
Almost all of the footage in this episode is from one of their programs called “Amazing Pigs” which was
directed by Matt Hamilton.
Piglet jaw images from:
Fraser, D., Thompson, B.K. Armed sibling rivalry among suckling piglets. Behav Ecol Sociobiol 29, 9–15 (1991). doi.org
Pig Toilet miniature from the Linden Museum, added to
the Public Domain by Karl Heinrich.
Additional footage and media from shutterstock.com
and Pond 5.com
Classical Music:
SoundCloud