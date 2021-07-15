The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Gospel of the Fuhrer
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Gospel Of The Fuhrer — [Explicit Content] Jody’s pre-cancer treatment on her face. Mary Trump will join us next week. An apparent Kremlin leak indicates kompromat on Trump, and Putin’s plot to get Trump elected. The Leonnig/Rucker book describes how General Milley and the Joint Chiefs reacted to Trump’s attempted coup. Liz Cheney vs Jim Jordan during the Insurrection. Secession is a quitter’s gambit. The latest on Britney Spears. Democrats reach an agreement on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Trump plagiarized his blurb for Jesse Watters. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson. And music by Marina Rocks and Paul Melancon. And much more!