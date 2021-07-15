 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Gospel of the Fuhrer

168
Politics • Views: 1,414

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Gospel Of The Fuhrer — [Explicit Content] Jody’s pre-cancer treatment on her face. Mary Trump will join us next week. An apparent Kremlin leak indicates kompromat on Trump, and Putin’s plot to get Trump elected. The Leonnig/Rucker book describes how General Milley and the Joint Chiefs reacted to Trump’s attempted coup. Liz Cheney vs Jim Jordan during the Insurrection. Secession is a quitter’s gambit. The latest on Britney Spears. Democrats reach an agreement on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Trump plagiarized his blurb for Jesse Watters. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson. And music by Marina Rocks and Paul Melancon. And much more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
KERA Think: The Black Roots Of Beer Culture The idea of a craft beer world filled with bearded white guys and fancy pilsner glasses erases a long history of brewing from Black life and culture. James Bennett II joins host Krys Boyd to talk about why beer ...
teleskiguy
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210711Saturday we finished (more or less) our prototype pvc squirrel proof, big bird proof bird feeder. Not bad, needs work. After some serious rain sunday morning, we continued work on the trellis bed.Once again, here's the before: last week we ...
Dangerman
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 107 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
NPR: Amid a Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom for the Colorado River The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the watershed that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation's two largest reservoirs to record lows. ...
teleskiguy
1 day, 22 hours ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video) Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video)Taken from the new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' released 12th Nov 2021 - pre-order here: courtney-barnett.ffm.to Listen to Rae Street: courtney-barnett.ffm.toSubscribe: youtube.comFollow: lnk.to -- Director: W.A.M. BleakleyProducer: Chris LuscriProduction Company: Swag ...
teleskiguy
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210704There’s still a fairly good list of ‘still need to finish’ work on the already completed projects - so not so completed. And we’re sort of avoiding washing rocks because that means we'll be ready for draining and heavy lifting.So ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Watchhouse - Better Way (Official Video) Listen/Stream/Buy 'Better Way' at orcd.coFor more information about Watchhouse, visit watchhouseband.com ON WATCHHOUSE: Dearest Friends: We’re very excited to share some foundational news today—our band is now called Watchhouse. It’s a new name to carry this music you know ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 597 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Bob Marley & the Wailers - Jamming (Official Music Video) Bob Marley & The Wailers "Jamming" Official Music Video.Subscribe to Bob Marley and ring the bell to never miss an update! Credits:Artwork and Animation by Danny SangraEdited by Julian Gabriel Bendaña Creative Director and Commissioner: Kelly Mahan Live performance ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 750 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
The Great Floor Conversion We've had the great pool --> pond conversion. My first floor is undergoing a conversion. It started out as a dream kitchen thing, cooking is my avocation, though really not that minor -- it had now expanded to basically ...
Colère Tueur de Lapin
2 weeks ago
Views: 726 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210627A lot of interactions with the fauna this week.As for the work, wow like everything went right the first time. We now have a way to determine the proper pond level. If the level is too low and the water ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 834 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
The Greatest Game of Chess I Ever PlayedBefore I contracted rheumatoid arthritis and type 2 I was a very strong chess player. I consider this the best game of chess I ever played. I had the White pieces and Master level player Leo Whiteside had the black ...
JOE 🥓
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 926 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •