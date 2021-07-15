New Music From the Great James McMurtry: “If It Don’t Bleed”
LYRICS:
looking back down the road from a little ways out
I never had a fear and I never had a doubt
if I’d had a lick of sense I’d have figured that out pretty fast
but I wasn’t any smarter than the average kid
somebody might’ve noticed, but I never did
I never saw the future fading right into the past
talking to the wallpaper, wandering the halls
I burned a lot of bridges and I dropped a lot of balls
it’s a wonder I can ever go back to anyplace I’ve been
but I wouldn’t get down on my knees on a bet
I’m near enough to Jesus as I ever want to get
seeking salvation isn’t part of my general plan
(chorus)
save your prayers for yourself
I raise my glass to your health
I don’t mind if you don’t look like me
I can share my bread and wine
I come from another time
it don’t matter all that much if it don’t bleed
if it don’t bleed
now it’s all I can do just to get out of bed
there’s more in the mirror than there is up ahead
I smile and I nod like I heard what you said every time
so run another rack, pour another shot
you don’t get it back so give it all you got
while you still got a more or less functional body and mind
(chorus)
I learned to answer my calls and open my mail
I paid my taxes and I stayed out of jail
you stay in the game when you’re too broke to fail
that’s a fact
talking to the wallpaper, sleeping in the hall
bones get brittle so you better not fall
you slow to a crawl and time gets to balling the jack
run you right off the track
(chorus)
© 2021 New West Records