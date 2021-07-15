New Music From the Great James McMurtry: “If It Don’t Bleed”

YouTube

From the new album ‘The Horses and the Hounds,’ out August 20th (@New West Records): newwst.com

LYRICS:

looking back down the road from a little ways out

I never had a fear and I never had a doubt

if I’d had a lick of sense I’d have figured that out pretty fast

but I wasn’t any smarter than the average kid

somebody might’ve noticed, but I never did

I never saw the future fading right into the past

talking to the wallpaper, wandering the halls

I burned a lot of bridges and I dropped a lot of balls

it’s a wonder I can ever go back to anyplace I’ve been

but I wouldn’t get down on my knees on a bet

I’m near enough to Jesus as I ever want to get

seeking salvation isn’t part of my general plan

(chorus)

save your prayers for yourself

I raise my glass to your health

I don’t mind if you don’t look like me

I can share my bread and wine

I come from another time

it don’t matter all that much if it don’t bleed

if it don’t bleed

now it’s all I can do just to get out of bed

there’s more in the mirror than there is up ahead

I smile and I nod like I heard what you said every time

so run another rack, pour another shot

you don’t get it back so give it all you got

while you still got a more or less functional body and mind

(chorus)

I learned to answer my calls and open my mail

I paid my taxes and I stayed out of jail

you stay in the game when you’re too broke to fail

that’s a fact

talking to the wallpaper, sleeping in the hall

bones get brittle so you better not fall

you slow to a crawl and time gets to balling the jack

run you right off the track

(chorus)

© 2021 New West Records