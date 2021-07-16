 

Lawrence Does It Live and Acoustic in the Studio: “Freckles” Feat. @Huntertones & @Jon Bellion

71
Music • Views: 1,063

YouTube

Can’t believe i just discovered this amazing brother/sister duo and their amazing band. This girl can sing.

Video by Brandon Gorsira (@brandon.gorsira) & John Fitzpatrick (@__johnfitzpatrick)

Stream “Freckles (Acoustic)” now! open.spotify.com

Gracie Lawrence - Vox
Clyde Lawrence - Vox/Synth Bass/Piano
Jon Bellion - Beatbox

Trumpet - Marc Langer
Alto Saxophone - Sumner Becker
Flute - Jordan Cohen
Clarinet/Tenor Saxophone - Dan White (of Huntertones)
Sousaphone - Jon Lampley (of Huntertones)
Trombone/Shells/Beatbox - Chris Ott (of Huntertones)

Violin - Tomoko Akaboshi
Cello - Sasha Ono
Harp - Tomina Parvanova

Engineered by Jon Arbuckle
Mixed/Mastered by Jonny Koh
Arranged by Clyde Lawrence, Jordan Cohen & Huntertones
Filmed at Cove City Sound Studios, Glen Cove, NY

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
NPR - Anthony Bourdain: The ‘Fresh Air’ InterviewWe listen back to our 2016 interview with the late food writer and TV host, who killed himself in 2018 while in France to film Parts Unknown. Bourdain is the subject of a new documentary, Roadrunner. Transcript: npr.org
teleskiguy
12 minutes ago
Views: 42 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Democracy Now! - Floods, Fires & Heat Waves: Michael Mann on “The New Climate War” & the Fight to Take Back the Planet We speak with leading climate scientist Michael Mann about the catastrophic impact of the climate crisis around the world. He says he and other scientists predicted the extreme weather events now wreaking havoc. “We said that if we don’t ...
teleskiguy
3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 63 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Democracy Now! - “Landslide”: Michael Wolff on Trump’s Final Days in Office & Why He Still Rules the Republican Party As a special congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection prepares to hold its first hearings later this month, we speak with author Michael Wolff, whose new book, “Landslide,” provides fresh details about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to ...
teleskiguy
3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Views: 63 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
NPR - Right to Vote: In Minnesota, Lawmakers on Both Sides Seek Changes to Voting ProcessLawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Minnesota are putting forth bills to change the voting process in the state. Transcript: npr.org
teleskiguy
10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 80 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Buyer Beware-the “Freedom” Phone Is Just a Cheap Import Yes, there is a sucker born every minute. The thing about technology in our lives like our smartphones is how intrusive it is. Browsing habits, convenience apps, and banking/money transfer apps mean our phones are potentially more revelatory about ...
Rightwingconspirator
12 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210711Saturday we finished (more or less) our prototype pvc squirrel proof, big bird proof bird feeder. Not bad, needs work. After some serious rain sunday morning, we continued work on the trellis bed.Once again, here's the before: last week we ...
Dangerman
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 161 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
NPR: Amid a Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom for the Colorado River The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the watershed that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation's two largest reservoirs to record lows. ...
teleskiguy
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video) Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video)Taken from the new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' released 12th Nov 2021 - pre-order here: courtney-barnett.ffm.to Listen to Rae Street: courtney-barnett.ffm.toSubscribe: youtube.comFollow: lnk.to -- Director: W.A.M. BleakleyProducer: Chris LuscriProduction Company: Swag ...
teleskiguy
4 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 297 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210704There’s still a fairly good list of ‘still need to finish’ work on the already completed projects - so not so completed. And we’re sort of avoiding washing rocks because that means we'll be ready for draining and heavy lifting.So ...
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 553 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Watchhouse - Better Way (Official Video) Listen/Stream/Buy 'Better Way' at orcd.coFor more information about Watchhouse, visit watchhouseband.com ON WATCHHOUSE: Dearest Friends: We’re very excited to share some foundational news today—our band is now called Watchhouse. It’s a new name to carry this music you know ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 651 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •