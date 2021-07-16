Lawrence Does It Live and Acoustic in the Studio: “Freckles” Feat. @Huntertones & @Jon Bellion
Can’t believe i just discovered this amazing brother/sister duo and their amazing band. This girl can sing.
Video by Brandon Gorsira (@brandon.gorsira) & John Fitzpatrick (@__johnfitzpatrick)
Gracie Lawrence - Vox
Clyde Lawrence - Vox/Synth Bass/Piano
Jon Bellion - Beatbox
Trumpet - Marc Langer
Alto Saxophone - Sumner Becker
Flute - Jordan Cohen
Clarinet/Tenor Saxophone - Dan White (of Huntertones)
Sousaphone - Jon Lampley (of Huntertones)
Trombone/Shells/Beatbox - Chris Ott (of Huntertones)
Violin - Tomoko Akaboshi
Cello - Sasha Ono
Harp - Tomina Parvanova
Engineered by Jon Arbuckle
Mixed/Mastered by Jonny Koh
Arranged by Clyde Lawrence, Jordan Cohen & Huntertones
Filmed at Cove City Sound Studios, Glen Cove, NY