 

Lawrence: “It’s Not All About You” (Official Music Video)

“Have you ever been spelunking?”
17
Music • Views: 705

YouTube

An entry in the “Best Music Videos Shot in a Diner” competition.

Director: Kevin Conway
Story By: Gracie Lawrence

Starring:
Gracie Lawrence (as “Gracie”)
Clyde Lawrence (as “Clyde”)
Eric Freeman (as “THAT GUY”)

Production Company: Flightless Bird Creative
Editor: Sam Powell
Producer/1st AD: Alec Roskam
Producer/2nd AD: Stephen Kipp

Director of Photography: Ben Enke
Camera/Gimbal Operator: Michael Hoday
1st Assistant Camera: Tedd Piper
2nd Assistant Camera: Brendan McClorey

Sound Recordist: Elan Lafontaine

Gaffer: Nicklas Hendrickson
Key Grip: Ethan VerKuilen

Hair & Makeup Artist: Kasey Surges
Production Assistant: Quinn Williams
Production Assistant: Rory Crouch
BTS Videographer: Alex Oechsel

Sound Designer: Brendan Monte
Colorist: Jay Ness
VFX Artist: Jeremy Wanek

Additional Production: Clyde Lawrence & Gracie Lawrence

Stream “It’s Not All About You” here: stem.ffm.to

Connect with #Lawrence:
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: twitter.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: lawrencetheband.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Remember When the music… Harry Chapin died forty years ago yesterday, July 16, 1981. (Sorry, missed this by a day.) He was not only a great songwriter, singer, performer but also a wonderful humanitarian—more of his concerts were benefits and he donated a ...
BeachDem
8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 47 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Widespread Panic: Little Kin, Good Morning Little Schoolgirl, Travelin’ Light (Live at Red Rocks) [VIDEO]Widespread Panic performs "Little Kin" into "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl" live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 26, 2016. © Widespread Records
teleskiguy
21 hours, 32 minutes ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
NPR - Right to Vote: In Minnesota, Lawmakers on Both Sides Seek Changes to Voting ProcessLawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Minnesota are putting forth bills to change the voting process in the state. Transcript: npr.org
teleskiguy
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 135 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Buyer Beware-the “Freedom” Phone Is Just a Cheap Import Yes, there is a sucker born every minute. The thing about technology in our lives like our smartphones is how intrusive it is. Browsing habits, convenience apps, and banking/money transfer apps mean our phones are potentially more revelatory about ...
Rightwingconspirator
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210711Saturday we finished (more or less) our prototype pvc squirrel proof, big bird proof bird feeder. Not bad, needs work. After some serious rain sunday morning, we continued work on the trellis bed.Once again, here's the before: last week we ...
Dangerman
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
NPR: Amid a Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom for the Colorado River The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the watershed that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation's two largest reservoirs to record lows. ...
teleskiguy
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 243 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video) Courtney Barnett - Rae Street (Official Video)Taken from the new album 'Things Take Time, Take Time' released 12th Nov 2021 - pre-order here: courtney-barnett.ffm.to Listen to Rae Street: courtney-barnett.ffm.toSubscribe: youtube.comFollow: lnk.to -- Director: W.A.M. BleakleyProducer: Chris LuscriProduction Company: Swag ...
teleskiguy
5 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 339 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210704There’s still a fairly good list of ‘still need to finish’ work on the already completed projects - so not so completed. And we’re sort of avoiding washing rocks because that means we'll be ready for draining and heavy lifting.So ...
Dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 581 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Watchhouse - Better Way (Official Video) Listen/Stream/Buy 'Better Way' at orcd.coFor more information about Watchhouse, visit watchhouseband.com ON WATCHHOUSE: Dearest Friends: We’re very excited to share some foundational news today—our band is now called Watchhouse. It’s a new name to carry this music you know ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 679 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Bob Marley & the Wailers - Jamming (Official Music Video) Bob Marley & The Wailers "Jamming" Official Music Video.Subscribe to Bob Marley and ring the bell to never miss an update! Credits:Artwork and Animation by Danny SangraEdited by Julian Gabriel Bendaña Creative Director and Commissioner: Kelly Mahan Live performance ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 808 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •