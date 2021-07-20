The Bob Cesca Podcast: Jeff Bezos and His Flying Dick
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Jeff Bezos And His Flying Dick — [Explicit Content] President Biden’s proclamation for Buzz’s dad. Jeff Bezos went to space today and we have the mission control audio. Six vaccinated Texas Democrats test positive for COVID. Vaccinated vs unvaccinated. To worry or not to worry, that is the question. Tiny Tucker’s latest lies about the vaccine. Tokyo Olympics might be canceled due to rampant infections. Reason for hope and optimism. The pendulum isn’t broken yet. Bill O’Reilly and the Red Hats love cancel culture. With Buzz Burbank. And music by Luna Blu and Flying Jacob. And more!