Pelosi Axes McCarthy’s Ludicrous 1/6 Committee Picks, So McCarthy Pulls Out Entirely
Well, this was nothing if not predictable. Trump loyalist Kevin McCarthy tried to stack the 1/6 committee with Trump loyalists, Nancy Pelosi said, “No thanks, no Trump loyalists allowed,” so then McCarthy pulled all 5 GOP members from the committee.
So at least we won’t have Jim Jordan grandstanding and blatantly lying. We might actually have something more like a real investigation. But there’s no doubt the Republican Party will be pulling out all the stops to sabotage it anyway, because the last thing they want is for the real truth to be exposed.
They’ve made that very clear.
(CNN)House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pulling his five Republican members selected to join the House committee that’s investigating the January 6 insurrection, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of McCarthy’s picks, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to CNN.
Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi announced she was vetoing the appointment of two Republicans who objected to the certification of the November election, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, to the House select committee.