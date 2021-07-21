Pelosi Axes McCarthy’s Ludicrous 1/6 Committee Picks, So McCarthy Pulls Out Entirely

Well, this was nothing if not predictable. Trump loyalist Kevin McCarthy tried to stack the 1/6 committee with Trump loyalists, Nancy Pelosi said, “No thanks, no Trump loyalists allowed,” so then McCarthy pulled all 5 GOP members from the committee.

So at least we won’t have Jim Jordan grandstanding and blatantly lying. We might actually have something more like a real investigation. But there’s no doubt the Republican Party will be pulling out all the stops to sabotage it anyway, because the last thing they want is for the real truth to be exposed.

They’ve made that very clear.